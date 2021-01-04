  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CP to report fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results on January 27, 2021

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:CP -1.16% TSX:CP -0.9%

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market close on Jan. 27, 2021.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on Jan. 27, 2021.

Conference Call Access
Toronto participants dial in number: 1-647-427-7450
Operator assisted toll free dial in number: 1-888-231-8191
Callers should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast
We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca

A replay of the fourth-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to Feb. 3, 2021 at 416-849-0833 or toll free 1-855-859-2056, password 6346098.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cp-to-report-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-results-on-january-27-2021-301199794.html

SOURCE Canadian Pacific


