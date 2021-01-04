Chipotle Launches Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice

U.S. and Canadian restaurants will offer the new plant-based option for a limited time

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice is available at U.S. and Canadian restaurants for a limited time. Chipotle's latest plant-based option is made with freshly grilled, riced cauliflower, finished with hand-chopped cilantro, lime, and salt, and prepared fresh in-restaurant every day.

New Year, New Start

Chipotle fans can start 2021 off right with a new rice option that is compliant with Keto, Whole30®, Paleo, Vegan, and Vegetarian diets. Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice has four (4) grams of net carbs per serving1 and puts a delicious twist on Chipotle's classic white rice recipe by using the same fresh cilantro and lime ingredients, and similar culinary techniques.

It will cost an additional $2 and will be available in-restaurant and through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners. Through January 11, Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on any U.S. Chipotle app and Chipotle.com order of $10 or more that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice. Service fee applies.

"Chipotle fans have been craving more plant-powered, better-for-you options that align with the latest health trends and emphasize the benefits of real food," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "That's why we are thrilled to offer Cauliflower Rice nationally and help our fans achieve their diet or lifestyle goals."

The Roadmap to a National Launch

Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice was tested in restaurants in Denver and across Wisconsin earlier this year as part of Chipotle's stage-gate process. The stage-gate process allows the brand to listen, test and learn from customer feedback, and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy. Prior to the test market launch, one out of three new menu item requests from Chipotle customers had been for cauliflower rice. In the test markets, Chipotle estimates that nearly one third of orders that included Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice came from new guests and customers who visit Chipotle restaurants infrequently.

New Lifestyle Bowls

To celebrate the launch of Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice nationwide and support fans' New Year's wellness resolutions, Chipotle has introduced four new variations of its Lifestyle Bowls. In addition to its already expansive Whole30®, Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, and High Protein options, the digitally exclusive, diet-driven menu offerings now include:

Whole30® Bowl* : Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac *Available only in U.S. restaurants

: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac Keto Bowl : Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and guac

: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, chicken, tomatillo-red salsa, cheese, and guac Vegetarian Salad Bowl : Supergreens lettuce blend, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac

: Supergreens lettuce blend, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, fajita veggies, fresh tomato salsa, and guac Vegan Bowl: Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, black beans, sofritas, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and romaine lettuce

1 Chipotle defines net carbs as total carbohydrates minus dietary fiber

