Bally's Corporation To Construct And Operate State-of-the-Art Gaming Facility In Centre County, PA

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) today announced that it has signed a framework agreement with Ira Lubert to jointly design, develop, construct and manage a Category 4 licensed casino. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board recently awarded Lubert the right to apply for a Category 4 slot machine license for a casino to be located within a 15-mile radius of Unionville Borough, Centre County, Pennsylvania.

Construction of the casino is expected to begin the first half of 2021 and will take approximately one year to complete. Subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, it will house up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games. The casino will also provide, subject to receipt of separate licenses and certificates, retail sports betting, online sports betting and online gaming.

"Expanding our rapidly growing, national footprint into the attractive Pennsylvania gaming market represents yet another major milestone for Bally's and a great way to cap off a truly extraordinary year," said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally's Corporation. "Regional, land-based casinos remain the cornerstone of our portfolio diversification strategy, providing the necessary support for the growth, development and success of our future sports betting and iGaming initiatives. We look forward to combining our own proven track record of greenfield development with Ira Lubert's local knowledge and expertise to bring Bally's first-in-class gaming experience and amenities to customers and sports fans across Pennsylvania."

Papanier continued, "Ira is an experienced real estate developer with significant ties to the greater Centre County community and a proven track record in Pennsylvania gaming. We look forward to working with Ira, not only to build and develop the facility, but to contribute to the surrounding community."

Bally's estimates the total cost of the project, including construction, licensing and sports betting/iGaming operations, to be approximately $120 million. Bally's will acquire a majority equity interest in the partnership, including 100% of the economic interests of all retail sports betting, online sports betting and iGaming activities associated with the project.

Ira Lubert said, "I am excited to have Bally's as our partner to complement our vision, industry experience and financing capabilities. Together, I believe we will make this transformative project successful for all stakeholders and look forward to the positive impact the redevelopment will have on the community."

The transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, operating certificates and other customary closing conditions.

Jones Day acted as legal counsel and Innovation Capital, LLC acted as financial advisor to Bally's, and DLA Piper acted as legal counsel to Lubert, on the transaction.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack, and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Bally's Atlantic City (Atlantic City, NJ), Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport (Shreveport, LA), Casino KC (Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

About Ira Lubert

Lubert is a well-known real estate and private equity investor, whose projects include a minority founding investment in Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and the development of the Valley Forge Casino Resort near Philadelphia, PA.

Forward Looking Statements

