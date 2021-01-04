EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni, Sells Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commo

Investment company EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF, sells Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, . As of 2020Q4, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, owns 46 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JNK, SMB, PWV, QQQ, SHV, VB, DEM, MGC,
- Added Positions: IVW, IWP, EWJ, VYM, DES, DGS, BSV, GLDM, IEMG, VEA, BIV, SDY, MUB, PCY, VWO, IVV, DON, IEF, GBIL, QLD,
- Reduced Positions: IAU,
- Sold Out: RFG, PDBC,
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 396,559 shares, 14.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.69%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 323,969 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 278,599 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 437,912 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 119,244 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.54 and $108.94, with an estimated average price of $105.87. The stock is now traded at around $108.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 55,111 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni (SMB)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust Short Muni. The purchase prices were between $17.98 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 272,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.7 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $37.761000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 37,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $306.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (SHV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $190.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,302 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.69%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.01%. The holding were 396,559 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.53%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 32,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $66.742300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.07%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.417600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,387 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $171.46 and $206.06, with an estimated average price of $188.49.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $14.25.
