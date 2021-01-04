Pensionfund Sabic Buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp

Investment company Pensionfund Sabic (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionfund Sabic. As of 2020Q4, Pensionfund Sabic owns 199 stocks with a total value of $394 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: VER, AIRC,

For the details of Pensionfund Sabic's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionfund+sabic/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 144,280 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,390 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 37,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 60,672 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 28,900 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 423,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pensionfund Sabic added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.