TNB Financial Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Uber Technologies Inc

Thomasville, GA, based Investment company TNB Financial (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Valero Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TNB Financial. As of 2020Q4, TNB Financial owns 196 stocks with a total value of $752 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



XLE, GOOGL, ACN, CARR, CSX, IEP, OTIS, QCOM, SBUX, UCBI, VFC, VYM, VIA, XBIT, PML, Added Positions: PANW, IVW, JPST, BSV, IJT, IWP, IYY, IJS, VCSH, CVS, USB, IJJ, GOOG, JPM, IVV, BKNG, BUD, SO, BIIB, PM, CAH, RTX, IJK, SCHW, GLD, EFA, VOO, DUK, MCD, SNV, VO, MO, MMM, MRK, MDWD, WMT, FB, JNJ, GSK, HBI, BMY, DE, ACWV, IWM, HON, VB, AXP, UPS, IWR, LLY, CSCO, RF, XLF, IWD, PFE, NSC, NEE, BLRX,

GILD, XOM, GPN, RDS.B, D, AAPL, COF, DVY, VLO, BAC, VUG, VTR, K, PEP, FBMS, VTV, EMR, KHC, NVS, XLY, SCHK, SNY, IVE, IWS, IEFA, LOW, PG, INTC, XLV, AFL, GIS, FDX, VGT, COP, VAR, VOD, WFC, XLI, TMO, TRV, XLU, WM, IBM, T, CAT, XLB, CVX, CBAN, XLP, EXPE, GPC, PLD, LQD, AGG, IOO, IJH, IJR, TIP, NAD, Sold Out: UBER, ET, BKT, HDGE,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 319,773 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,958 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,578 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 156,766 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 68,198 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.24%

TNB Financial initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 105,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1726.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 87.24%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $350.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 68,198 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $62.636800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 57,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 89.90%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $113.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.55%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.10%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,442 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.44%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The sale prices were between $3.02 and $4.46, with an estimated average price of $3.69.

TNB Financial sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.07.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 31.33%. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $59.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. TNB Financial still held 98,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 30.42%. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. TNB Financial still held 143,327 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.86%. The sale prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $248.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. TNB Financial still held 2,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.45%. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $94.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. TNB Financial still held 9,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 26.56%. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. TNB Financial still held 16,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TNB Financial reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.08%. The sale prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. TNB Financial still held 1,925 shares as of 2020-12-31.