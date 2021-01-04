  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boltwood Capital Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, VF Corp, Sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Citigroup Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

January 04, 2021 | About: MBB +0.01% GUNR +2% IEI +0.03% IEF +0% TLT -0.19% VCR -1.24% VFC -0.33% DD -1.12% TXN -1.26%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Boltwood Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, VF Corp, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Citigroup Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SSgA SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Boltwood Capital Management owns 136 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boltwood Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boltwood+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boltwood Capital Management
  1. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 385,590 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.37%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 216,505 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.77%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,789 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.88%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 55,241 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,772 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.12 and $275.61, with an estimated average price of $254.59. The stock is now traded at around $271.566400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.2 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $80.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,670 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 71.37%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,440 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $30. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEI)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78. The stock is now traded at around $133.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.72%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $157.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77.



