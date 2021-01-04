Rockland Trust Co Buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Rockwell Automation Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Rockland Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells Unilever NV, Rockwell Automation Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockland Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Rockland Trust Co owns 246 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UL, IWN, REM, EA, AMP, ADSK, IWV, DD, IDXX, NTRS, VHT, WAT,

UL, IWN, REM, EA, AMP, ADSK, IWV, DD, IDXX, NTRS, VHT, WAT, Added Positions: MBB, VOO, JPM, VNQ, STIP, CVX, SCHB, IXUS, SLB, MRK, EOG, VCSH, MMM, IWP, WFC, ADP, EVRG, JNJ, IJH, QCOM, CVS, SRE, KMB, GIS, XOM, CERN, IEFA, SJNK, OTIS, PNC, MMC, PPL, WTRG, NKE, PGX, PM, SHY, IWM, PYPL, ZTS, UNH, COST, CLX, VCLT, PVBC, IEMG, DIS, EFA, AMGN, AWK, XLY, IPG, TXN, TGT, UPS, WM, WBA, DRW, FAST, AMAT, ATO, IEI, CTAS, CME, CAH, DG, EXPD, RPM, HON, ITW, IFF, MSM, NFLX, NVDA, OGE,

MBB, VOO, JPM, VNQ, STIP, CVX, SCHB, IXUS, SLB, MRK, EOG, VCSH, MMM, IWP, WFC, ADP, EVRG, JNJ, IJH, QCOM, CVS, SRE, KMB, GIS, XOM, CERN, IEFA, SJNK, OTIS, PNC, MMC, PPL, WTRG, NKE, PGX, PM, SHY, IWM, PYPL, ZTS, UNH, COST, CLX, VCLT, PVBC, IEMG, DIS, EFA, AMGN, AWK, XLY, IPG, TXN, TGT, UPS, WM, WBA, DRW, FAST, AMAT, ATO, IEI, CTAS, CME, CAH, DG, EXPD, RPM, HON, ITW, IFF, MSM, NFLX, NVDA, OGE, Reduced Positions: INDB, FB, ROK, EMR, IYE, AGG, SHW, HD, GOOGL, NEE, OIH, SMG, TMO, ABT, MCD, XLK, SBUX, WMT, BAC, BLK, KBWB, LIN, MSFT, XLF, UNP, AIG, IWS, ORLY, TROW, VWO, SDOG, BMY, DHR, EEM, MA, PG, XLE, TJX, AXP, AFL, BA, USIG, CSCO, ED, IBM, LYB, MDT, XLB, XLV, MDY, SO, BNDX, VGT, ACN, T, APD, GOOG, MO, BDX, JKD, IJR, PFF, BGT, CAT, CI, CMCSA, CPRT, D, DUK, ES, FIS, BEN, GRMN, GE, GILD, IVV, TIP, IWD, IWF, INTC, QQQ, PCY, LOW, LMT, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PH, PKI, PFG, RMD, SPGI, CRM, XLI, STT, SYK, TSM, TSLA, USB, VYM, VFC, GDX, VEA, VTI, WHR, XEL,

INDB, FB, ROK, EMR, IYE, AGG, SHW, HD, GOOGL, NEE, OIH, SMG, TMO, ABT, MCD, XLK, SBUX, WMT, BAC, BLK, KBWB, LIN, MSFT, XLF, UNP, AIG, IWS, ORLY, TROW, VWO, SDOG, BMY, DHR, EEM, MA, PG, XLE, TJX, AXP, AFL, BA, USIG, CSCO, ED, IBM, LYB, MDT, XLB, XLV, MDY, SO, BNDX, VGT, ACN, T, APD, GOOG, MO, BDX, JKD, IJR, PFF, BGT, CAT, CI, CMCSA, CPRT, D, DUK, ES, FIS, BEN, GRMN, GE, GILD, IVV, TIP, IWD, IWF, INTC, QQQ, PCY, LOW, LMT, NSC, NVS, ORCL, PH, PKI, PFG, RMD, SPGI, CRM, XLI, STT, SYK, TSM, TSLA, USB, VYM, VFC, GDX, VEA, VTI, WHR, XEL, Sold Out: UN, BHLB, EQIX, AMLP, BP, QUAL, IQLT, BFK, CHRW, ETR, HONE, VER,

For the details of ROCKLAND TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rockland+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 293,602 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Independent Bank Corp (INDB) - 655,551 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 161,469 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% Facebook Inc (FB) - 118,591 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% ISHARES TRUST (MBB) - 289,456 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $60.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 76,672 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $129.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $29.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 25,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.84 and $143.6, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $138.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $195.89 and $250.74, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $248.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $187.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.81%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $337.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 80.87%. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 55,768 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 63.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $89.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 69.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.1 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $67.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 52,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 320.50%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.228200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,689 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.85%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $100.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $15.07.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $95.35 and $112.77, with an estimated average price of $105.27.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Rockland Trust Co sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.