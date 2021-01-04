Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, Schlumberger, Exxon Mobil Corp

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Trex Co Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Schlumberger, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, OIH, IYE, TREX,

XLE, OIH, IYE, TREX, Added Positions: EOG, EVRG,

EOG, EVRG, Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, BLK, FB, XLK, EW, RTX, LIN, TJX, SMG, ADI, LNG, ROL, WTRG, ECL, JBHT, WHD,

MSFT, GOOGL, BLK, FB, XLK, EW, RTX, LIN, TJX, SMG, ADI, LNG, ROL, WTRG, ECL, JBHT, WHD, Sold Out: CVX, SLB, XOM, AYI,

For the details of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bright+rock+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 15,100 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.49% Linde PLC (LIN) - 37,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 250,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $76.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72.