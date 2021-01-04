  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, Schlumberger, Exxon Mobil Corp

January 04, 2021 | About: XLE +0.24% OIH +1.94% IYE +0.27% TREX -1.86% CVX +0.36% SLB +0.73% XOM +0.53% AYI -0.57%

Hanover, MA, based Investment company Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF, Trex Co Inc, sells Chevron Corp, Schlumberger, Exxon Mobil Corp, Microsoft Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $367 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bright+rock+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
  2. Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) - 15,100 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,900 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.49%
  4. Linde PLC (LIN) - 37,000 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
  5. SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 250,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.75 and $21.86, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $76.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $19.02.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67.

Sold Out: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Bright Rock Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $89.14 and $122.95, with an estimated average price of $107.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)