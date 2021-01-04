Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Phillips 66

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Stillwater Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 216,085 shares, 25.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 361,550 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 114,575 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 158,160 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,605 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.48%

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $231.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,633 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $227.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $81.28. The stock is now traded at around $89.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $425.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.95 and $358.48, with an estimated average price of $333.84. The stock is now traded at around $346.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 53.73%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 101,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 86.25%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 80.42%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $263.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $203.761800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,948 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69.