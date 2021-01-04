  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Stryker to host conference call on January 27, 2021

January 04, 2021 | About: SYK -2.46%

Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (:SYK) announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and provide an operational update. Final operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 will be released at 4:05 p.m. that day.

To participate in the conference call dial (877) 702-4565 (domestic) or (647) 689-5532 (international) and be prepared to provide conference ID number 5283279 to the operator.

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be accessible via the Company's website at www.stryker.com. The call will be archived on the Investor Relations page of this site.

A recording of the call will also be available from 8:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. To hear this recording, you may dial (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and enter conference ID number 5283279.

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Orthopaedics, Medical and Surgical, and Neurotechnology and Spine that help improve patient and hospital outcomes. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries please contact:
Preston Wells, Vice President, Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

For media inquiries please contact:
Yin Becker, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Marketing at 269-385-2600 or [email protected]

