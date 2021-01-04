  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Eaton Names Katrina R. Redmond Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ETN -1.16%

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:NYSE:ETN) today announced that Katrina R. Redmond has been named senior vice president and chief information officer (CIO), effective January 4, 2021. She succeeds Bill Blausey, who has announced he will retire on February 28, 2021. Redmond will report to Craig Arnold, Eaton’s chairman and chief executive officer, and will be a member of the senior leadership team.

Eaton names Katrina R. Redmond Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Redmond will be responsible for the development and execution of Eaton’s global enterprise-wide information technology strategy.

Redmond joins Eaton from Hubbell, where she served as vice president and CIO responsible for the information technology strategy and digital advancement capabilities. Prior to this, she served in senior vice president and CIO roles for ABB/GE Industrial Solutions and GE Grid Solutions. She has also held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at GE Plastics, GE Polymershapes and GE Supply.

Redmond holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia, and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University in Atlanta, Georgia. Redmond and her family will relocate to Cleveland, Ohio.

Over the next few months, Redmond and Blausey will be working together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

“I’d like to extend my sincere thanks to Bill for his 34 years of service to Eaton,” said Richard H. Fearon, Eaton’s vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer. “Over the years, I have relied on Bill’s deep technical knowledge and judgment to lead us through a significant transformation of our IT capabilities. He has been a terrific partner, and I will miss his guidance and leadership.”

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2019 revenues were $21.4 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

