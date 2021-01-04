  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:OSH -6.8%


Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that the Company will be participating in the virtually held 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11. Mike Pykosz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:40 p.m. EST.



A live and archived webcast of this event will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. The replay will remain available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit [url="]investors.oakstreethealth.com[/url].



About Oak Street Health



Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.



Source: Oak Street Health

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005680/en/


