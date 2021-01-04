  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PPG Appoints Tony Wu as Vice President, Greater China Industrial Coatings, Global Electronic Materials

January 04, 2021


PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced the appointment of Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. In this role, Wu will report to Kevin Braun, PPG vice president, global industrial coatings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005523/en/

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

PPG appointed Tony Wu as vice president, Greater China industrial coatings and global electronic materials, effective January 1, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)



Wu joined PPG in 2014 as general manager, Greater China industrial coatings. In 2019, he expanded his accountabilities to include global leadership for the electronic materials segment. He joined PPG from Genus PIC where he held the position of general manager, China. Wu has more than 20 years of experience in the coatings and chemicals industry, having also held positions with BASF, Henkel and Nippon Paint.



Wu graduated from the University of Shanghai with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and obtained a Master in Business Administration degree from IMD business school in Lausanne, Switzerland.



PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™



At PPG (NYSE:NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $15.1 billion in 2019. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit [url="]www.ppg.com[/url].



We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.



CATEGORY Corporate


CATEGORY Industrial Coatings




