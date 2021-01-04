  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Denny's Corporation to Present at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 11, 2021

January 04, 2021 | About: DENN -6.61%

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation ( DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference. The Company will hold investor meetings during the conference and will be making a presentation on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation which will be available online in the Investor Relations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com with a replay of the event webcast available following the live event. Investors and interested parties may access a copy of the presentation in the Events and Presentations section of Denny's website at investor.dennys.com.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 23, 2020, Denny’s had 1,664 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 145 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

Investor Contact: Curt Nichols
877-784-7167
Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

