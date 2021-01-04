  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Reddaway Honored as 2020 Regional Freight Carrier of the Year by Johnson Controls

January 04, 2021 | About: YRCW -0.68%

Carrier’s Ease of Doing Business and On-Time Performance Earn Customer Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( YRCW) Reddaway has received Johnson Controls’ 2020 Regional Freight Carrier of the Year award. Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, recognized Reddaway for its significant efforts in on-time performance, ease of doing business, damage claim ratio, EDI compliance and invoice accuracy.

“This recognition is an outstanding honor from one of our largest customers. Our company’s work aligns perfectly with Johnson Controls’ values of being customer driven and future focused,” said Jason Bergman, YRCW Chief Commercial Officer and HNRY Logistics President. “I am extremely proud of our YRCW companies’ employees for the level of service they dedicate to our customers, and I appreciate the continued partnerships we share with our amazing customers like Johnson Controls.”

“Johnson Controls nominated Reddaway for the 'Regional Freight Carrier of the Year' award due to the incredible customer service their team consistently offers us,” said John Tomcala, Director – Air Systems Logistics and Distribution at Johnson Controls. “We value our partnership with Reddaway and the YRC Worldwide team to help deliver on our mission for our customers.”

Learn more at YRCW.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc. has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. YRC Worldwide, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

Investor Contact:Tony Carreño
913-696-6108
[email protected]
Media Contact:Mike Kelley
913-696-6121
[email protected]

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide


