Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965 per share payable on March 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series A preferred stock of $359.375 per share payable on March 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021. This is equivalent to $0.359375 per depositary share.

In addition, the company declared a semi-annual cash dividend on its Series B preferred stock of $24.375 per share payable on March 16, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021.

Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 95 consecutive years.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 29,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities and 2,300 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit.

Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve 7.8 million retail electric customers in six states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to 1.6 million customers in five states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

