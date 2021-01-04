  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alaska Air Group to announce financial results

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALK -5.31%

Alaska to announce 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Jan. 26, 2021

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2021

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group, Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines, Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., will announce its 2020 fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. A conference call is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. PST/11:30 a.m. EST. Interested parties may listen to the call via webcast at www.alaskaair.com/investors.

Alaska Airlines eliminates change fees permanently. (PRNewsfoto/Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alaska-air-group-to-announce-financial-results-301200443.html

SOURCE Alaska Air Group


