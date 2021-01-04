Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. Introduces "Aristocrat Future Leaders" Program

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristocrat Technologies, Inc. has launched its Aristocrat Future Leaders (AFL) program. AFL features a comprehensive educational track that creates a unique opportunity for recent graduate students in the United States to learn the land-based gaming industry from the leading slot manufacturer.

The AFL rotational program offers full-time job opportunities for recent college graduates. In this role, participants will rotate through a variety of major commercial departments including finance, operations, marketing, and others. Each graduate will spend approximately eight months in each department for an immersive educational experience. The rotational program offers competitive benefits and compensation sure to attract nationwide applicants.

"We're excited to invest in the future of gaming with the introduction of Aristocrat Future Leaders," said Hector Fernandez, president of Aristocrat Gaming™. "By prioritizing education and placing the gaming supplier industry at the forefront of career opportunities, we look forward to welcoming top talent that will grow their career with Aristocrat for the long term."

The AFL Class of 2021 starts with Aristocrat today. Email [email protected] to inquire about future opportunities in the program. For information about Aristocrat Gaming, visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocrat-us.com.

