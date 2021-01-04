  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.1 million of Shares

January 04, 2021 | About: MRNA +6.95%

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MRNA on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $110.55 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $44.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.730000 with and P/S ratio of 174.58. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.53% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.05% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.28% since.
  • CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.24% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.64% since.
  • President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.72% since.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)