Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of MRNA on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $110.55 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $44.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $111.730000 with and P/S ratio of 174.58. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $110.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.07% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $118.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.53% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.05% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $123.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.28% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 15,775 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $140.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of MRNA stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $116.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.9% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $124.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.24% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,129 shares of MRNA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $142.59. The price of the stock has decreased by 21.64% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $163.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 31.72% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of MRNA stock on 12/14/2020 at the average price of $157.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.2% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here