E.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sold $5 million of Shares

CEO of E.l.f. Beauty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Tarang Amin (insider trades) sold 200,100 shares of ELF on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $25.15 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. It mainly cosmetic accessories for women such as eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, the foundation for face, moisturizer, and cleanser under the e.l.f brand. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.100000 with a P/E ratio of 132.10 and P/S ratio of 4.39.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of ELF stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $22.47. The price of the stock has increased by 11.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Mandy J Fields sold 7,000 shares of ELF stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $25.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.99% since.

See remarks Scott Milsten sold 20,000 shares of ELF stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $23.4. The price of the stock has increased by 7.26% since.

See Remarks Richard F Baruch Jr sold 17,100 shares of ELF stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $23.01. The price of the stock has increased by 9.08% since.

See Remarks Richard F Baruch Jr sold 2,900 shares of ELF stock on 12/09/2020 at the average price of $23.02. The price of the stock has increased by 9.04% since.

