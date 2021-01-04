Seaworld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) COO Walter Bogumil Sold $503,840 of Shares

COO of Seaworld Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Walter Bogumil (insider trades) sold 16,000 shares of SEAS on 01/04/2021 at an average price of $31.49 a share. The total sale was $503,840.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc owns theme parks in the United States. Most of its revenue is obtained from ticket sales to its leisure facilities under brands such as SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $2.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.310000 with and P/S ratio of 4.16. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SEAS stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.23% since.

