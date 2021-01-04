Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) President and CEO Matthew P Flake Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Q2 Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew P Flake (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of QTWO on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $126.55 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Q2 Holdings Inc is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. It enables regional and community financial institutions to deliver a range of virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $123.930000 with and P/S ratio of 16.42. Q2 Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Q2 Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Matthew P Flake sold 10,000 shares of QTWO stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $126.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Adam D Blue sold 1,026 shares of QTWO stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $124.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

Director R. H. Seale sold 42,522 shares of QTWO stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $123.1. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.

Director R. H. Seale sold 157,478 shares of QTWO stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $121.16. The price of the stock has increased by 2.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of QTWO, click here