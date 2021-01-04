Park National Corp Buys NextEra Energy Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Noble Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Moody's Corporation

Investment company Park National Corp (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, Analog Devices Inc, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells Noble Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Moody's Corporation, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, DSV Panalpina AS during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Park National Corp . As of 2020Q4, Park National Corp owns 277 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Park National Corp (PRK) - 1,477,397 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 893,463 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 500,137 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 531,780 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 322,575 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%

Park National Corp initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Logan Clay Products Co. The purchase prices were between $194 and $245.25, with an estimated average price of $232.7. The stock is now traded at around $245.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Lonza Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $60.13 and $68.66, with an estimated average price of $62.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $231.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 62.62%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 349,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.44%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,757,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 47.82%. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 106,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 355,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 304.58%. The purchase prices were between $670.38 and $747.63, with an estimated average price of $712.6. The stock is now traded at around $723.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $210.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 68,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $27.29 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $30.14.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.09 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $25.94.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $87.34 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $95.26.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Park National Corp sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $67.56 and $79.24, with an estimated average price of $75.05.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 27.58%. The sale prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Park National Corp still held 45,964 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.2. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 12,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 20.75%. The sale prices were between $261.86 and $295.18, with an estimated average price of $279.4. The stock is now traded at around $292.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 1,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in DSV Panalpina AS by 25.01%. The sale prices were between $78.63 and $89.2, with an estimated average price of $82.53. The stock is now traded at around $87.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 4,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 34,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Park National Corp reduced to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 50.13%. The sale prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Park National Corp still held 12,113 shares as of 2020-12-31.