Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ABTX -0.5%

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Steve Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer; Ray Vitulli, President; and Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Thursday, January 28, 2021, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 6884418. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 28 full-service banking locations, with 27 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
[email protected]


