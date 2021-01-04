  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Sprout Social to Present at The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:SPT +4.73%

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Joe Del Preto and Head of Investor Relations Jason Rechel will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentation, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, and advocacy solutions to more than 25,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s suite of solutions supports every aspect of a cohesive social program and enables organizations of all sizes to extend their reach, amplify their brand and create the kind of real connection with their consumers that drives their businesses forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, LinkedIn and Google.

