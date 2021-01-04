US Indexes Close Lower to Start the New Year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 30,223.89 on Monday with a loss of 382.59 points or -1.25%. The S&P 500 closed at 3,700.65 for a loss of 55.42 points or -1.48%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 12,698.45 for a loss of 189.84 points or -1.47%. The VIX Volatility Index was higher at 26.97 for a gain of 4.22 points or 18.55%.

Monday's market movers

U.S. indexes started the new year with a loss. Coronavirus concerns were among the top headlines. The more highly contagious strain of the coronavirus has been found in New York and also in Colorado. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for a lockdown until mid-February, despite active vaccination efforts.

In other news:

Tesla (TSLA) reached a new high and closed at $729.77 after outperforming in its deliveries report.

Amazon (AMZN), Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) and JPMorgan (JPM) halted their collaborative health care effort known as Haven.

A group of Republican senators are potentially looking to block some of the Electoral College votes.

The Senate approved a veto of the defense bill.

Nancy Pelosi won a fourth term as the House speaker.

The Markit Manufacturing PMI increased to 57.1 from 56.7.

Construction spending increased 0.9% in November following an increase of 1.6%.

The Treasury held auctions for three-month bills at a rate of 0.090% and six-month bills at a rate of 0.090%.

Across the board:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) 13.04%

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) 133.77%

Cannabis stocks led gains and real estate led losses.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 1,945.91 for a loss of 28.94 points or -1.47%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,106.93 for a loss of 12.00 points or -1.07%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 13,550.78 for a loss of 215.87 points or -1.57%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 8,885.71 for a loss of 148.13 points or -1.64%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,269.45 for a loss of 37.17 points or -1.61%; the S&P 100 at 1,696.86 for a loss of 23.64 points or -1.37%; the Nasdaq 100 at 12,694.66 for a loss of 193.62 points or -1.50%; the Russell 3000 at 2,215.42 for a loss of 33.01 points or -1.47%; the Russell 1000 at 2,089.72 for a loss of 31.15 points or -1.47%; the Wilshire 5000 at 38,648.86 for a loss of 575.38 points or -1.47%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index 678.02 for a loss of 10.42 points or -1.51%.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: