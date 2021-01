CoreSite Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE:NYSE:COR ), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance [url="]data+center[/url], [url="]cloud[/url] and [url="]interconnection[/url] solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, February 4, 2021.The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).A replay will be available until February 11, 2021, and can be accessed after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13714615.The earnings conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting [url="]CoreSite.com[/url] and clicking on the “[url="]Investors[/url]” link. An online replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.CoreSite Realty Corporation ( NYSE:NYSE:COR ) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit [url="]www.CoreSite.com[/url].© 2019, CoreSite, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved

