Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual ICR XChange Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:GES -4.2%


Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced today that the Company will be presenting at the 23rd Annual ICR XChange Conference virtually on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.



The presentation will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the event at [url="]investors.guess.com[/url]. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.



Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. As of October 31, 2020, the Company directly operated 1,068 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 536 additional retail stores worldwide. As of October 31, 2020, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit [url="]www.guess.com[/url].

