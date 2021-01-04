  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scholar Rock to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:SRRK -3.32%


Scholar Rock (NASDAQ: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Investors & Media section of the Scholar Rock website at [url="]http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.scholarrock.com[/url]. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.



About Scholar Rock



Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock’s approach to targeting the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.



Scholar Rock® is a registered trademark of Scholar Rock, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005018/en/


