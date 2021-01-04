  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Aravive to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: ARAV

HOUSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. ( ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, today announced the Company will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021. Aravive’s presentation will be available for viewing on January 11, 2021.

The webcast and audio archive of the presentation will be available at http://ir.aravive.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Aravive
Aravive, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases. Aravive’s lead therapeutic, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth. Aravive recently successfully completed a Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and selected 15 mg/kg as the dose for the Phase 3 trial. While the Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer was a safety trial and not powered to demonstrate efficacy, all 5 patients in the 15 mg/kg cohort experienced clinical benefit, with 1 complete response, 2 partial responses, and 2 stable disease. The Company has initiated and is recruiting for its Phase 1b/2 trial in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

Contacts:
Media:
Sheryl Seapy, W2O
[email protected]
(213) 262-9390

Investors:
Luke Heagle, W2O
[email protected]
(910) 726-1372

