Adamas to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: ADMS +3.46%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that Neil F. McFarlane, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright VIRTUAL BioConnect Conference, being held January 11 – 14, 2021.

A replay of the pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning January 11, 2021 in the investor relations section of the Adamas website at http://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations. The replay will be available for 30 days.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Corporate Communications
510-450-3528
[email protected]

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Managing Director, Westwicke
443-213-0505
[email protected]
