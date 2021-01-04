  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seer to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. ( SEER), a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes through the power of unbiased, deep, rapid and scalable proteomics information, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Seer’s management is scheduled to present and participate in a Q&A session on Monday, January 11 at 8:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the virtual session will be available on the Investor section of Seer’s website at investor.seer.bio. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website following the conference.

About Seer
Seer is a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes by commercializing transformative products that will drive breakthrough ideas by unlocking the deep, unbiased biological information that can make them a reality. Seer is developing its Proteograph™, which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software that performs deep, unbiased proteomics analysis at scale in a matter of hours. Seer designed the Proteograph to be efficient and easy-to-use, leveraging widely adopted laboratory instrumentation to provide a decentralized solution broadly available to life sciences researchers.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
[email protected]

