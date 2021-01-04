  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akero Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:AKRO -3.8%


Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other serious metabolic disorders, today announced that management will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 10:50 a.m. EST on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at [url="]www.akerotx.com[/url]. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.



About Akero Therapeutics



Akero is a cardio-metabolic NASH company dedicated to reversing the escalating NASH epidemic by developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance to improve overall health. The company’s lead product candidate, Efruxifermin (EFX), formerly known as AKR-001, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial. Akero Therapeutics is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit [url="]www.akerotx.com[/url].

