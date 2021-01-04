  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Berkeley Lights to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: BLI -6.57%

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. ( BLI), a leader in Digital Cell Biology, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Berkeley Lights’ management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.berkeleylights.com.

About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelectTM chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon® and LightningTM systems and Culture StationTM instrument are FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Press Contact
[email protected]

Investor Contact
[email protected]

