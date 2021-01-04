  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alnylam to Webcast Presentation at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:ALNY -1.44%


[url="]Alnylam+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today that management will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 8:20 am ET. This presentation will include an update on unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 global net product revenues. In addition, the Company will webcast the Q&A breakout session immediately following its presentation at 8:40 am ET.



A live audio webcast of both the presentation and breakout session will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website, [url="]www.alnylam.com%2Fevents[/url]. A replay will be available on the Alnylam website within 48 hours after the event.



About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare genetic, cardio-metabolic, hepatic infectious, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the treatment of a wide range of severe and debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002, Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality, with a robust RNAi therapeutics platform. Alnylam’s commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO™ (lumasiran). Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including six product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam has executed on and believes it has now exceeded its "Alnylam 2020" strategy of building a multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines to address the needs of patients who have limited or inadequate treatment options. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit [url="]www.alnylam.com[/url] and engage with us on Twitter at [url="]%40Alnylam[/url] or on [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005774/en/


