  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

January 04, 2021 | About: OZK +0.8%

Forty-two consecutive quarters of increased quarterly cash dividends

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK ( OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2775 per common share payable January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of January 15, 2021. The dividend of $0.2775 per common share represents an increase of $0.0025 per common share, or 0.91%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty-two quarters.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK ( OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.89 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-notification/default.aspx to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:
Media Contact:		Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217
ti?nf=ODEyMDEwMiMzOTAzMzk2IzIxMjUyNDQ=
929af9aa-eb8a-4d25-9092-4fde1c796aa6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)