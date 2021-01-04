  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:JAZZ -2.82%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

An archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation for at least one week on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases — often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:


Investors:
Kathee Littrell
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ireland +353 1 634 7887
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
Ireland +353 1 697 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-announces-participation-in-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200431.html

SOURCE Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc


