Pure Storage to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Technology Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 9:30 - 10:10 AM PT

Pure Presenters: Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect

Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Tech and Internet Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Time: 1:30 - 2:10 PM PT

Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentations from the virtual events will be webcast live and all information will be available on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com .

