  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Pure Storage to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Technology Events

January 04, 2021 | About: NYSE:PSTG +1.46%

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage) (PRNewsfoto/Pure Storage)

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 9:30 - 10:10 AM PT
Pure Presenters: Kevan Krysler, CFO and Rob Lee, VP and Chief Architect

Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Tech and Internet Conference
Date: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 1:30 - 2:10 PM PT
Pure Presenters: Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentations from the virtual events will be webcast live and all information will be available on the investor relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-technology-events-301200070.html

SOURCE Pure Storage


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)