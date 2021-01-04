  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ribbon Communications to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:RBBN -3.2%

PR Newswire

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Lopez, Chief Financial Officer, will present via teleconference at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Ribbon Communications)

The presentation will be made available live via audio webcast as well as archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Ribbon Communications' website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.

About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1 (212) 871-3927
[email protected]

North American Press
Dennis Watson
+1 (214) 695-2224
[email protected]

APAC, CALA & EMEA Press
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected]

Analyst Relations
Michael Cooper
+1 (708) 212-6922
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ribbon-communications-to-present-at-the-23rd-annual-needham-growth-conference-301200454.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.


