PRNewswire
Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 04, 2021

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 11-14.

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, January 13
Time: 8:20 a.m. EST
Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea's president and chief executive officer
Webcast: https://ir.aeglea.com/events-and-presentations/

To access the live and archived webcasts, visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. A replay of the webcast will be available through the Company's website for 30 days thereafter.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have big impact on the lives of patients and their families. For more information, please visit http://aeglea.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aeglea-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301200439.html

SOURCE Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc.


