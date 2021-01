Crocs, Inc. to Present at ICR 2021 Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for men, women, and children, today announced that it will present at the ICR 2021 Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 9:30 am ET.

A live broadcast of the Company's presentation may be found on the Investor Relations section of the Crocs website, investors.crocs.com . A replay of the webcast will remain available on the website after the presentation.

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Cori Lin, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-5053

[email protected]

PR Contact:

Melissa Layton, Crocs, Inc.

(303) 848-7885

[email protected]

