Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Chairman & CEO David A. Morken Sold $13.7 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Bandwidth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David A. Morken (insider trades) sold 86,789 shares of BAND on 12/31/2020 at an average price of $157.97 a share. The total sale was $13.7 million.

Bandwidth Inc provides a cloud-based communications platform for enterprises in the United States. It offers solutions including software application programming interfaces for voice and text functionality. Bandwidth Inc has a market cap of $3.94 billion; its shares were traded at around $158.470000 with and P/S ratio of 13.06. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Bandwidth Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of BAND stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $162.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.22% since.

Chairman & CEO, 10% Owner David A. Morken sold 82,909 shares of BAND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $178.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.29% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/10/2020 at the average price of $163.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.33% since.

Director Lukas M. Roush sold 75 shares of BAND stock on 12/07/2020 at the average price of $160.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.

