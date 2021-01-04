Buenaventura Announces Promotion of Aldo Massa to Vice President of Business Development and Commercial

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Aldo Massa to Vice President of Business Development and Commercial, effective immediately. In his previous role within the Company, Mr. Massa served as Buenaventura’s Commercial Manager.

Leandro Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of Buenaventura, commented, “Aldo is a valued and trusted leader, and a seasoned and passionate expert in his field, who has been integral to our past achievements. His significant experience in the mining sector, particularly in commercial area, will continue to drive our Company’s growth and continued success. Despite his relatively brief tenure at Buenaventura, he has quickly demonstrated his considerable leadership skills, ability to negotiate, and will be integral in developing our relationships with key partners and constituencies. I therefore am very pleased to announce this promotion.”

Mr. Massa served as Buenaventura’s Commercial Manager since February 2020. He has more than 23 years of mining industry experience with Companies including Southern Copper Corporation, part of the Mexico Group, where he held the role of Corporate Commercial Director for Peru, Mexico, the United States and Spain.

Mr. Massa received a bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from the Universidad de Lima and received an MBA from Universidad del Pacifico, also in Lima.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache). The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer. For a printed version of the Company’s 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site. (*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005866/en/