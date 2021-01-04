Kiromic Announces the Filing of Key European Patents for Its Chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) Target











Kiromic chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.







Kiromic chPD1-expressing T-cells engage with the PD-1 ligands on the surface of the cancer cells and this interaction activates the T-cells to directly kill the tumor cells.







Kiromic chPD1 has shown in preclinical data to show a cytotoxic response in 9 different in vivo models with 100% long-term PFS with the induction of host memory responses.







chPD1 will be used in the Company’s proprietary chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T) platform using gamma-delta T-cells (GD-T).

















our goals and strategies;







our future business development, financial condition and results of operations;







expected changes in our revenue, costs or expenditures;







growth of and competition trends in our industry;







our expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, our products;







our expectations regarding our relationships with investors, institutional funding partners and other parties we collaborate with;







fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in the markets in which we operate; including those fluctuations caused by COVID-19; and







relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry.







Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announces the filing of key European patents for its chimeric PD-1 (chPD1) target.Kiromic’s deep understanding of the tumor micro environment (TME) and the tumors' escape and masking mechanisms led to development of a promising platform for chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T).We believe our allogenic CAR-T platform is significantly stronger with chPD1 target licensed from Longwood University.Prof. Amorette Barber of Longwood University will be heading up our chPD1 program."We believe Prof. Barber's work will give Kiromic a significant acceleration in the clinical development of its therapy platform and an even more significant advantage over its competitors. We believe this collaboration marks the beginning of an exciting revolution in cell therapies," said"chPD1 is an exciting and differentiated target for our allogenic CAR-T solid tumors platform. We look forward to updating you in the months ahead as we move closer to filing our first IND with our chPD1 for ovarian cancer," saidPD-1 has always been a challenge for CAR-T development. PD-1 is the brakes of the immune system, inhibiting immune cells from killing tumor cells.Traditional PD-1 inhibitors block the PD-1 receptor, “removing the brakes” of T-cell activity. Conversely, Kiromic’s chPD1 not only “removes the brakes” but also engages the PD-1 receptor to “accelerate” T-cell activity.Kiromic’s chPD1 receptor targets PD-1 ligands expressed on many different types of cancer cells, including ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, colon, kidney, and breast cancer and melanoma.ChimericPD-1-expressing T-cells engage with the PD-1 ligands on the surface of the cancer cells and this interaction activates the T-cells to directly kill the tumor cells. Chimeric PD-1 T-cells also release cytokines to further initiate immune responses to eradicate the tumor cells.Through expression of the chPD1 receptor, the inhibitory signal the T-cells would have received through engagement of the PD-1 ligands on tumor cells now acts as an activating signal and induces destruction of tumors. A large variety of cancer types express PD-1 ligands thus the chPD1 T-cells could potentially be used to treat many types of tumors.Dr. Barber is an associate professor of biology and director of the Office of Student Research. Dr. Barber is in her tenth year at Longwood and serves as the President-Elect of the Virginia Academy of Science.Dr. Barber is a tumor immunologist. She is an expert in chimeric antigen T-cells. Her research focuses on determining the role costimulatory domains play in enhancing chimeric T-cell activity and the creation and testing of the chPD1 receptor as a therapy for multiple types of cancer.Dr. Barber has had 26 publications in cellular signaling in the following scientific journals:, and many others.Link to her profile: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.longwood.edu%2Fdirectory%2Fprofile%2Fbarberarlongwoodedu%2F[/url]Dr. Barber also serves on Kiromic’s Scientific Advisory Board.Longwood has a robust research department with 7 post doctorates conducting research in molecular biology, microbiology, genomics, cancer biology, and immunology and publishing over 75 publications in different scientific journals in the past 5 years.Link to Longwood University: [url="]www.longwood.edu[/url]Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel immune-oncology applications through its robust product pipeline. The pipeline development is leveraged through the Company’s proprietary target discovery engine called "DIAMOND." Kiromic's DIAMOND is big data science meeting target identification, dramatically compressing man-years and billions of drug development dollars to develop a live drug. The Company maintains offices in Houston, Texas.For more information, please visit the company’s website at [url="]www.kiromic.com[/url].This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about:In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect results. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" included in our Registration Statement on Form S-1 (file no. 333-238153), originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 11, 2020, as amended, and elsewhere in this press release. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance.The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Except as expressly required by the federal securities laws, there is no undertaking to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or any other reason. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Forms 10-Q, 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

