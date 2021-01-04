Energy Services Of America Files Annual Report

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA), parent company of C.J. Hughes Construction Company and Nitro Construction Services, announced the filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Energy Services earned revenues of $119.2 million with an income before tax of $3.6 million for fiscal year 2020. The Company had a net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million for fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

On December 11, 2020, the Company issued an earnings release in which the Company reported an income tax expense of $3.8 million due to Internal Revenue Service guidelines on the deductibility of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") expenditures. At that time, PPP expenses were not tax deductible in the tax year spent for loan recipients that believe forgiveness is "reasonably certain", but not yet received. This resulted in a net loss available to common shareholders of ($533,000) for fiscal year 2020.

On December 27, 2020, the Consolidated Appropriations Act (the "Act") was signed into law. Included in the Act was additional COVID-19 aid for PPP loan recipients that allowed the tax deductibility of PPP expenditures. This resulted in $2.7 million in less income tax expense than the Company previously reported on December 11, 2020. As a result, the Company's net income available to common shareholders was $2.1 million for fiscal year 2020.

Below is a comparison of the Company's audited operating results for fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019:







2020

2019











Revenue $ 119,194,440

$ 174,541,155











Cost of revenues 105,693,209

161,861,357













Gross profit 13,501,231

12,679,798











Selling and administrative expenses 9,831,578

8,857,386

Income from operations 3,669,653

3,822,412











Other income (expense)







Interest income 53,332

58,023

Other nonoperating expense (239,862)

(112,814)

Interest expense (486,246)

(1,064,222)

Gain on sale of equipment 579,326

258,082





(93,450)

(860,931)













Income before income taxes 3,576,203

2,961,481













Income tax expense 1,143,186

968,571













Net income 2,433,017

1,992,910













Dividends on preferred stock 309,000

309,000













Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,124,017

$ 1,683,910

























Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 13,804,835

14,064,871













Weighted average shares-diluted 17,238,168

17,498,204













Earnings per share









available to common shareholders $ 0.154

$ 0.120













Earnings per share-diluted









available to common shareholders $ 0.123

$ 0.096

Please refer to the table below that reconciles adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per common share with net income available to common shareholders:





2020

2019



















Net income available to







common shareholders

$ 2,124,017

$ 1,683,910









Add: Income tax expense

1,143,186

968,571









Add: Dividends on preferred stock

309,000

309,000









Add: Interest expense

486,246

1,064,222









Less: Non-operating income

(392,796)

(203,291)









Add: Depreciation expense

4,395,362

4,157,849









Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,065,015

$ 7,980,261 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic

13,804,835

14,064,871 Adjusted EBITDA per common share

$ 0.58

$ 0.57

