  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with SVB Financial Group

January 04, 2021 | About: NAS:BPFH -0.71%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2021

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Boston Private (NASDAQ: BPFH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with SVB Financial Group.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/boston-private-financial-holdings-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Boston Private's financial outlook is improving and yet Boston Private shareholders will receive only 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each Boston Private share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $10.94 per share based on SVB's closing stock price of $387.83 on December 31, 2020. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Boston Private by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Boston Private accepts a superior bid. Boston Private insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Boston Private's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Boston Private.

If you own Boston Private common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/boston-private-financial-holdings-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-boston-private-financial-holdings-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-svb-financial-group-301200597.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)