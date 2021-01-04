Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with SVB Financial Group

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Boston Private (NASDAQ: BPFH) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with SVB Financial Group.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Boston Private's financial outlook is improving and yet Boston Private shareholders will receive only 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each Boston Private share they own, representing a total consideration of approximately $10.94 per share based on SVB's closing stock price of $387.83 on December 31, 2020. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Boston Private by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Boston Private accepts a superior bid. Boston Private insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Boston Private's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Boston Private.

If you own Boston Private common stock and wish to obtain additional information

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country.

