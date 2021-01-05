Epson Announces New Desktop Document Scanners Designed for Maximum Productivity and Seamless Organization

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the best-selling retail scanner brand in North America,1 is continuing its commitment to meeting the needs of small businesses and consumers with the expansion of its document scanner portfolio. Epson today announced three new document scanning solutions – the WorkForce ES-580W, ES-500W II and ES-400 II duplex desktop document scanners for efficient document management and seamless organization.

"From managing operations to interfacing with clients, small business professionals are often juggling multiple job roles. Paperwork can be an easy thing to put off, but eventually can pile up and become difficult to manage," said Carrie Fox, director, Scanner Product Management, Epson America. "With the expanded Epson WorkForce desktop scanner portfolio, users have more options to quickly and easily digitize documents, allowing them to save valuable time and focus on what's most important – running their business."

Ideal for any business or home office workspace, the wireless WorkForce ES-580W and ES-500W II scanners help maximize productivity and allow users to easily scan to a smartphone, tablet or cloud storage accounts,2 including Dropbox®, Evernote®, Google Drive™ and OneDrive, from a desktop or mobile device using the Epson Smart Panel app.3 With the WorkForce ES-580W, users can scan directly to a USB memory drive without using a computer. The ES-580W features an intuitive 4.3" touchscreen for quick, effortless navigation, and a 100-sheet auto document feeder so users can breeze through stacks of documents with varying paper types and sizes in one batch.

All three high-performance document scanners boast fast scan speeds of up to 35 ppm/70 ipm4 and include intuitive Epson ScanSmart® Software5 so users can easily preview, email and upload scans. Offering efficient scanning, they capture both sides of each sheet in one pass. They feature TWAIN drivers for seamless integration with most document management software, and intelligent color and image adjustment features such as auto crop, staple protection, dirt detection, and paper-skew correction for remarkable image quality. With the versatile scanners, users can scan extra-long pages up to 240", business/ID cards and more.

Additional Features

Features WorkForce ES-580W Wireless Document

Scanner WorkForce ES-500W II Wireless Document

Scanner WorkForce ES-400 II Document Scanner Scan Speed 35 ppm/70 ipm4 35 ppm/70 ipm4 35 ppm/70 ipm4 Max Scan Size 8.5" x 240" 8.5" x 240" 8.5" x 240" ADF Capacity 100 sheets 50 sheets 50 sheets Peak Daily Duty Cycle 4,000 pages6 4,000 pages6 4,000 pages6 Wi-Fi ✓ ✓ N/A Display 4.3" Color Touchscreen N/A N/A Glass Dirt Detection and Paper Protection ✓ ✓ ✓ Scan to USB Drive ✓ N/A N/A Flatbed Option N/A N/A Optional7 MSRP $399.99 $369.99 $329.99

Availability and Support

The Epson WorkForce ES-580W (MSRP $399.99), WorkForce ES-500W II (MSRP $369.99) and WorkForce ES-400 II (MSRP $329.99) duplex desktop document scanners are now available through major online computer, office and electronic superstores and www.epson.com.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., Retail Tracking Service, U.S. & Canada, Scanners, Feb. 2019-Jan. 2020

2 Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson Smart Panel App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac.

3 Requires Epson Smart Panel App download. Data usage fees may apply.

4 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode.

5 WorkForce ES-580W and WorkForce ES-500W II: Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android™/iOS® devices) via the Epson Smart Panel App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. WorkForce ES-400 II: Internet connection required. With Epson ScanSmart Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac.

6 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on a scanning speed of 35 ppm and an assumed daily use time.

7 Optional flatbed dock requires Epson Perfection® V19 or V39 scanner, sold separately.

EPSON, Epson ScanSmart, Perfection and WorkForce are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Mac, macOS and OS X are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android and Google Drive are trademarks of Google LLC. Excel, SharePoint and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

