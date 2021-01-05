PR Newswire
SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2021
SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has appointed Emma Tamplin as Vice President Group Human Resources. Emma will be responsible for delivering the company's HR strategy and developing and implementing best practice procedures across a global workforce throughout the US, Europe and Asia.
Emma holds a BSc Politics and International Relations degree from the University of Southampton and a Masters Degree in Personnel and Development in addition to being a member of the Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD). With nearly 20 years of experience as a Human Resources professional, Emma joins us from L3Harris Technologies, operating primarily in the global aerospace and defence industry.
- OTCPK:CCNTF 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of OTCPK:CCNTF
- Peter Lynch Chart of OTCPK:CCNTF
David Woolley, President and CEO of Concentric AB commented, "we are delighted that Emma is joining the Senior Executive Concentric team. Emma brings a vast breadth of experience and a proven track record of delivering people management, development and support across a diverse range of cultures within global manufacturing businesses."
For additional information please contact:
David Woolley
telephone +44-121-445 6545
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-has-appointed-emma-tamplin-as-vice-president-group-hr,c3264255
The following files are available for download:
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentric-has-appointed-emma-tamplin-as-vice-president-group-hr-301200846.html
SOURCE Concentric AB