GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 05, 2021 | About: GWPH -0.17%

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc ( GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a business update and 2021 outlook at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). In addition, a Q&A breakout session will immediately follow the presentation at 10:20 am PT (1:20 pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.
Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) in patients one year of age and older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX® for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS or Dravet syndrome in conjunction with clobazam in patients two years and older and is under EMA review for the treatment of TSC. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in clinical trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc
Scott Giacobello, Chief Financial Officer
760 795 2200
U.S. Media
Christy Curran
 615 414 8668
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare Communications
